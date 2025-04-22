33.8 C
Islamabad
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosSpecial Assistant to the Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar Khan chairs a high-level...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar Khan chairs a high-level meeting to review fertilizer sector performance and ensure relief measures for farmers – Ministry of Industries and Production.

APP32-220425 ISLAMABAD: April 22 - 0 Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar Khan chairs a high-level meeting to review fertilizer sector performance and ensure relief measures for farmers - Ministry of Industries and Production.
4
- Advertisement -
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar Khan chairs a high-level meeting to review fertilizer sector performance and ensure relief measures for farmers - Ministry of Industries and Production.
APP32-220425
ISLAMABAD: April 22 – 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ASEAN–Pakistan Technology Expo 2025 begins at NUST

Canal decision to be made through consensus: Law Minister

13 criminals nabbed

SACM visits jails

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan