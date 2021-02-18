Home Photos General Coverage Photos Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Dr. Firsdous Ashiq...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosSpecial Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Dr. Firsdous Ashiq Awan is addressing to media persons at Wazeer Bad Fri, 19 Feb 2021, 12:07 AMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP73-180221 SIALKOT: February 18 - Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Dr. Firsdous Ashiq Awan is addressing to media persons at Wazeer Bad. APP photo by Muhammad Munir ButtRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORSpecial Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan addressing to her constituency workersSpecial Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister for Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan talking to media persons during UNESCO unveiling plaque ceremony at Al-HamraSpecial Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister for Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan addressing during UNESCO unveiling plaque ceremony at Al-Hamra