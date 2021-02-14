Home Photos General Coverage Photos Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan addressing to her constituency workers Sun, 14 Feb 2021, 11:19 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP40-140221 SIALKOT: February 14 - Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan addressing to her constituency workers. APP Photo by Muhammad Munir Butt ALSO READ A guard of Wildlife Management Board giving information to the visitors about the restricted items to carry along with at Trail 5, Margala Hills National Park RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A guard of Wildlife Management Board giving information to the visitors about the restricted items to carry along with at Trail 5, Margala Hills... Germany assisted portable health clinics to reach underprivileged in KP, Punjab ; German Envoy Provincial Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah distributing health cards among members of Karachi Union Journalists during a ceremony organized...