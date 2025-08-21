Thursday, August 21, 2025
Special Assistant to Sindh CM, Senator Waqar Mehdi, inquiring about the health of injured persons during his visit to the Trauma Centre after the firecracker warehouse explosion at M.A. Jinnah Road

APP78-210825 KARACHI: August 21 – Special Assistant to Sindh CM, Senator Waqar Mehdi, inquiring about the health of injured persons during his visit to the Trauma Centre after the firecracker warehouse explosion at M.A. Jinnah Road. APP/AMH/TZD/SSH
