Special Assistant to Punjab CM on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan addressing a press conference at DGPR Office
APP14-271120 LAHORE: November 27 - Special Assistant to Punjab CM on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan addressing a press conference at DGPR Office. APP Photo by Amir Khan
APP14-271120

ALSO READ  Special Assistant to CM Punjab on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan talking to officials during her visit to Information Department's Social Media Cell

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR