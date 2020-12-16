Home Photos General Coverage Photos Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan inquiring about... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan inquiring about the health of patient during visit of Dialysis Center at Jinnah Hospital Wed, 16 Dec 2020, 9:45 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP62-161220 LAHORE: December 16 Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan inquiring about the health of patient during visit of Dialysis Center at Jinnah Hospital. APP APP62-161220 ALSO READ Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan presiding over meeting of DGPR senior officers RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan talking to media persons during visit at Jinnah Hospital Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan presiding over meeting of DGPR senior officers Firdous criticizes PDM leadership for playing with lives of people