Home Photos General Coverage Photos Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan and Executive... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan and Executive Director Akhuwat Foundation Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib jointly addressing a press conference Thu, 22 Apr 2021, 11:17 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP58-220421 LAHORE: April 22 - Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan and Executive Director Akhuwat Foundation Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib jointly addressing a press conference. APP ALSO READ Special Assistant to Chief Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan talking to media persons after visiting the grave of great philosopher, thinker and Poet of East, Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal to mark his 83rd death anniversary at Mazar-e-Iqbal RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Special Assistant to Chief Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan talking to media persons after visiting the grave of great philosopher, thinker and Poet of... Special Assistant to Chief Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan laying the flower bouquet on the grave of great philosopher, thinker and Poet of East,... Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan talk to media persons during her visit at Ramadan Bazaar, Shadman