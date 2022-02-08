Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill is leading a rally to create awareness among general public in Faisalabad about benefits of Insaf Sehat Card

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill is leading a rally to create awareness among general public in Faisalabad about benefits of Insaf Sehat Card
APP37-080222 FAISALABAD: February 08  Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill is leading a rally to create awareness among general public in Faisalabad about benefits of Insaf Sehat Card. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill is leading a rally to create awareness among general public in Faisalabad about benefits of Insaf Sehat Card
FAISALABAD

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR