Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick addressing a seminar on “US policies on the issues of Kashmir and Palestine” organized by Area Study Center for Africa, North and South America, Quaid-e-Azam University

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick addressing a seminar on "US policies on the issues of Kashmir and Palestine" organized by Area Study Center for Africa, North and South America, Quaid-e-Azam University
APP44-100124 ISLAMABAD: January 10 - Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick addressing a seminar on "US policies on the issues of Kashmir and Palestine" organized by Area Study Center for Africa, North and South America, Quaid-e-Azam University. APP/ZID
Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick addressing a seminar on "US policies on the issues of Kashmir and Palestine" organized by Area Study Center for Africa, North and South America, Quaid-e-Azam University
APP44-100124
ISLAMABAD: January 10 –
Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick addressing a seminar on "US policies on the issues of Kashmir and Palestine" organized by Area Study Center for Africa, North and South America, Quaid-e-Azam University
APP45-100124
ISLAMABAD: January 10 – Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick addressing a seminar on “US policies on the issues of Kashmir and Palestine” organized by Area Study Center for Africa, North and South America, Quaid-e-Azam University. APP/ZID
Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick addressing a seminar on "US policies on the issues of Kashmir and Palestine" organized by Area Study Center for Africa, North and South America, Quaid-e-Azam University
APP46-100124
ISLAMABAD: January 10 – Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment, Mushaal Hussein Mullick, is being presented shield during a seminar on “US policies on the issues of Kashmir and Palestine” Organized by Area Study Center for Africa, North and South America, Quaid-e-Azam University. APP/ZID
Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick addressing a seminar on "US policies on the issues of Kashmir and Palestine" organized by Area Study Center for Africa, North and South America, Quaid-e-Azam University
APP47-100124
ISLAMABAD: January 10 – Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment, Mushaal Hussein Mullick, recording her remarks on the solidarity wall for the people of IIOJK and Palestine during a seminar on “US policies on the issues of Kashmir and Palestine” Organized by Area Study Center for Africa, North and South America, Quaid-e-Azam University. APP/ZID
Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick addressing a seminar on "US policies on the issues of Kashmir and Palestine" organized by Area Study Center for Africa, North and South America, Quaid-e-Azam University
APP48-100124
ISLAMABAD: January 10 – Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment, Mushaal Hussein Mullick, witnessing artwork depicting the lives of the people of IIOJK and Palestine during a seminar on “US policies on the issues of Kashmir and Palestine” Organized by Area Study Center for Africa, North and South America, Quaid-e-Azam University. APP/ZID
Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick addressing a seminar on "US policies on the issues of Kashmir and Palestine" organized by Area Study Center for Africa, North and South America, Quaid-e-Azam University
APP49-100124
ISLAMABAD: January 10 – Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment, Mushaal Hussein Mullick, witnessing artwork depicting the lives of the people of IIOJK and Palestine during a seminar on “US policies on the issues of Kashmir and Palestine” Organized by Area Study Center for Africa, North and South America, Quaid-e-Azam University. APP/ZID

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services