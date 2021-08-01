Special Assistant to PM on CDA affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan along with IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman visiting the vigil for the Martyrs of Islamabad police at D-Chowk organized by Islamabad Police to pay homage to their valour and bravery

APP54-010821 ISLAMABAD: August 01  Special Assistant to PM on CDA affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan along with IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman visiting the vigil for the Martyrs of Islamabad police at D-Chowk organized by Islamabad Police to pay homage to their valour and bravery. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh
ISLAMABAD: August 01  Special Assistant to PM on CDA affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan along with IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman and other dignitaries offering Dua during a vigil for the Martyrs of Islamabad police at D-Chowk organized by Islamabad Police to pay homage to their valour and bravery. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh
ISLAMABAD: August 01  Islamabad Police personnel lit a candle during a vigil for the Martyrs of Islamabad police at D-Chowk organized by Islamabad Police to pay homage to their valour and bravery. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh

