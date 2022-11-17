PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Special Assistant to PM for Industries and Production Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi being briefed about the function and performance of National Productivity Organisation Thu, 17 Nov 2022, 4:05 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP11-171122 ISLAMABAD: November 17 - Special Assistant to PM for Industries and Production Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi being briefed about the function and performance of National Productivity Organisation. APP/ABB/MOS APP11-171122 ISLAMABAD