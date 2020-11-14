Home Photos General Coverage Photos Special Assistant to CM Punjab on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Special Assistant to CM Punjab on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan cutting the ribbon to inaugurate different development projects at PP167 constituency Sat, 14 Nov 2020, 6:31 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP32-141120 LAHORE: November 14 Special Assistant to CM Punjab on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan cutting the ribbon to inaugurate different development projects at PP167 constituency. APP photo by Ashraf Ch APP32-141120 ALSO READ Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan talking to media persons RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Special Assistant to CM Punjab on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan talking to media persons after inauguration of different development projects at... Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan talking to media persons LAHORE: November 11 – Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan talking to media persons at Services Hospital. APP photo...