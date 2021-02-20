Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan addressing a press conference at DGPR office
APP66-200221 LAHORE: February 20 - Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan addressing a press conference at DGPR office. APP photo by Amir Khan

ALSO READ  Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan is addressing a press conference at Civil Club Daska

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR