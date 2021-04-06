Home Photos General Coverage Photos Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan visiting Qalandar... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan visiting Qalandar High Performance Center at Kingston College Tue, 6 Apr 2021, 11:34 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP61-060421 LAHORE: April 06 Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan visiting Qalandar High Performance Center at Kingston College. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch APP62-060421LAHORE: April 06 Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan addressing during visit Qalandar High Performance Center at Kingston College. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch ALSO READ People gathered on the spot after roof of house collapsed in Barki Road area due to an explosion caused by a gas leakage resulting five persons including a woman killed in this incident RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of vehicles lights reflection on road after rain in the Provincial Capital People gathered on the spot after roof of house collapsed in Barki Road area due to an explosion caused by a gas leakage resulting... Dr Firdous greets Christian community on Easter