Special Assistant to Chief Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan talking to media persons after visiting the grave of great philosopher, thinker and Poet of East, Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal to mark his 83rd death anniversary at Mazar-e-Iqbal
APP64-210421 LAHORE: April 21 - Special Assistant to Chief Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan talking to media persons after visiting the grave of great philosopher, thinker and Poet of East, Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal to mark his 83rd death anniversary at Mazar-e-Iqbal. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch

ALSO READ  A delegation of Sri Lankan Buddhist monks led by Venerable Walpole Piyanada Thero visit to historic Royal Fort (Shahi Qilla)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR