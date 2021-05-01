Home Photos General Coverage Photos Special Assistant to Chief Minister, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan addressing to an... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Special Assistant to Chief Minister, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan addressing to an awareness seminar on International Labor Day Sat, 1 May 2021, 10:56 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP20-010521 SIALKOT: May 01 Special Assistant to Chief Minister, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan addressing to an awareness seminar on International Labor Day. APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt APP21-010521SIALKOT: May 01 Special Assistant to Chief Minister, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan is visiting Utility Stores at Kuby Chak. APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt ALSO READ PM to inaugurate 3 major Ehsaas initiatives in GB on Friday RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR National development not possible without protecting rights of working class: CM Mahmmod Provincial Minister for agriculture syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi and Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan addressing a press conference South Korean envoy calls on CM, discusses investment opportunities in KP