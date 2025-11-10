Monday, November 10, 2025
HomePhotosPhoto FeatureSpeaker of the Palestinian National Council, Ruhi Ahmed Muhammad Fattouh is being...
PhotosPhoto Feature

Speaker of the Palestinian National Council, Ruhi Ahmed Muhammad Fattouh is being received at Islamabad Airport by Senator Nadeem Ahmed Bhutto upon his arrival to attend Inter-Parliamentary Speakers Conference.

APP30-101125 ISLAMABAD: November 10 - Speaker of the Palestinian National Council, Ruhi Ahmed Muhammad Fattouh is being received at Islamabad Airport by Senator Nadeem Ahmed Bhutto upon his arrival to attend Inter-Parliamentary Speakers Conference. APP/MAF/TZD
1
- Advertisement -
Speaker of the Palestinian National Council, Ruhi Ahmed Muhammad Fattouh is being received at Islamabad Airport by Senator Nadeem Ahmed Bhutto upon his arrival to attend Inter-Parliamentary Speakers Conference.
APP30-101125
ISLAMABAD: November 10 – 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan