Thursday, January 15, 2026
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosSpeaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq receives Ambassador of the Kingdom of...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq receives Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand, Mr. Rongvudhi Virabutr, at the Parliament House in the federal capital

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq receives Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand, Mr. Rongvudhi Virabutr, at the Parliament House in the federal capital
APP43-150126 ISLAMABAD: January 15 – Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq receives Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand, Mr. Rongvudhi Virabutr, at the Parliament House in the federal capital. APP/ABB/SSH
2
- Advertisement -
Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq receives Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand, Mr. Rongvudhi Virabutr, at the Parliament House in the federal capital
APP43-150126
ISLAMABAD
Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq receives Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand, Mr. Rongvudhi Virabutr, at the Parliament House in the federal capital
APP44-150126
ISLAMABAD 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan