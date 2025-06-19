32.8 C
Islamabad
Friday, June 20, 2025
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in a meeting with President of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman at Parliament House. Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail is also present

APP62-190625 ISLAMABAD: June 19 - Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in a meeting with President of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman at Parliament House. Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail is also present. APP/TZD
APP62-190625
ISLAMABAD
