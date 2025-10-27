Tuesday, October 28, 2025
Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in a meeting with Parliamentary delegation of European Parliamentary Committee on Development led by Ambassador of European Delegation Mr. Raimundas karoblis at Parliament House.

APP72-271025 ISLAMABAD: October 27 - Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in a meeting with Parliamentary delegation of European Parliamentary Committee on Development led by Ambassador of European Delegation Mr. Raimundas karoblis at Parliament House. APP/FHA
ISLAMABAD: October 27 –
ISLAMABAD: October 27 – Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in a group photo with Parliamentary delegation of European Parliamentary Committee on Development led by Ambassador of European Delegation Mr. Raimundas karoblis at Parliament House. APP/FHA
ISLAMABAD: October 27 – Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in a meeting with Parliamentary delegation of European Parliamentary Committee on Development led by Ambassador of European Delegation Mr. Raimundas karoblis at Parliament House. APP/FHA
