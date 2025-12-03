Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in a meeting with Governor Balochistan, Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Khalid Hussain Magsi & Former Chairman Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani at Parliament House
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.