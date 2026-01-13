Wednesday, January 14, 2026
Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq & Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah called on Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani at Parliament House.

ISLAMABAD: January 13 - Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq & Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah called on Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani at Parliament House.
ISLAMABAD: January 13 – 
