Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf in a group photo with President of the Senate of Rawanda Dr.Francois Xavier Kalinda along with delegation at Parliament House

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf in a group photo with President of the Senate of Rawanda Dr.Francois Xavier Kalinda along with delegation at Parliament House
APP66-311023 ISLAMABAD: October 31 - Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf in a group photo with President of the Senate of Rawanda Dr.Francois Xavier Kalinda along with delegation at Parliament House. APP/ABB
Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf in a group photo with President of the Senate of Rawanda Dr.Francois Xavier Kalinda along with delegation at Parliament House
APP66-311023
ISLAMABAD
Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf in a group photo with President of the Senate of Rawanda Dr.Francois Xavier Kalinda along with delegation at Parliament House
APP67-311023
ISLAMABAD
Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf in a group photo with President of the Senate of Rawanda Dr.Francois Xavier Kalinda along with delegation at Parliament House
APP68-311023
ISLAMABAD

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services