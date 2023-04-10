Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf chairing the Parliamentary Convention in- connection with Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the 1973 Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan at Parliament House.

APP34-100423 ISLAMABAD

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf planting a sapling of Roxburghii (PINUS) in-connection with Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the Constitution.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf inaugurating the Foundation Stone of “Yadgar-e-Dastoor” in-connection with Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf addressing the participants of ceremony of inaugurating the Foundation Stone of “Yadgar-e-Dastoor” in-connection with Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf inaugurating the unveiling ceremony of Commemorative Stamp at Parliament House.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf in a group photo with delegation of APNS and CPNE in connection with Golden Jubilee Celebration of the Constitution at Parliament House

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Mr. Nawaf Bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malkiy called on Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf at Parliament House.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf receiving Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Mr.Nawaf Bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malkiy Parliament House.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf addressing a press conference regarding Golden Jubilee Celebration of 1973 Constitution at Parliament House

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf chairing the Advisory Committee meeting on Golden Jubilee of the Constitution at Parliament House

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf addressing the iftar dinner ceremony at Pakistan Sweet Home

