PhotosNational Photos Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf receiving President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi at Parliament House before his address to the joint session of the Parliament Fri, 7 Oct 2022, 12:18 AM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP68-061022 ISLAMABAD: October 06 - Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf receiving President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi at Parliament House before his address to the joint session of the Parliament. APP APP68-061022 ISLAMABAD APP69-061022 ISLAMABAD: October 06 – Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf receiving President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi at Parliament House before his address to the joint session of the Parliament. APP