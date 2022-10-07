PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in a meeting with Islamabad based Ambassadors /High Commissioners of Countries’ Arab Group of the IPU Parliament House Fri, 7 Oct 2022, 7:18 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP45-071022 ISLAMABAD: October 07–Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in a meeting with Islamabad based Ambassadors /High Commissioners of Countries’ Arab Group of the IPU Parliament House. APP APP45-071022 ISLAMABAD