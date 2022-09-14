PhotosNational Photos Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf addressing the participants of closing Plenary Session of 3rd IPU Regional Seminar on SDGs for the Parliament of Asia-Pacific Group at Parliament House Wed, 14 Sep 2022, 10:44 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP62-140922 ISLAMABAD: September 14 - Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf addressing the participants of closing Plenary Session of 3rd IPU Regional Seminar on SDGs for the Parliament of Asia-Pacific Group at Parliament House. APP APP62-140922 ISLAMABAD