PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Speaker National Assembly Raja Parvez Ashraf addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Lahore and the celebration of Independence of Kazakhstan. Fri, 16 Dec 2022, 7:39 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP33-161222 LAHORE: December 16 - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Islamic republic of Pakistan, Mr.Yerzhan Kistafin addressing inauguration ceremony of the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Lahore and the celebration of Independence of Kazakhstan. APP/AMH/ABB APP32-161222 LAHORE: