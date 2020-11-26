Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Syed Amjad Zaidi administering oath to newly elected Deputy Speaker Nazir Ahmad Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly
APP54-261120 GILGIT: November 26 - Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Syed Amjad Zaidi administering oath to newly elected Deputy Speaker Nazir Ahmad Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain
