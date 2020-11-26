Home Photos General Coverage Photos Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Syed Amjad Zaidi administering oath to newly elected Deputy... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Syed Amjad Zaidi administering oath to newly elected Deputy Speaker Nazir Ahmad Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Thu, 26 Nov 2020, 9:48 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP54-261120 GILGIT: November 26 - Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Syed Amjad Zaidi administering oath to newly elected Deputy Speaker Nazir Ahmad Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain APP54-261120 ALSO READ Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Haji Fida Muhammad Nashad administering oath to newly elected Speaker of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Amjad Hussain Zaidi RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Haji Fida Muhammad Nashad administering oath to newly elected Speaker of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Amjad Hussain Zaidi Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Haji Fida Muhammad Nashad administering oath to the newly elected members of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Newly elected members of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly giving oath during a ceremony administering by Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Haji Fida Muhammad Nashad