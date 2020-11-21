SPAM for Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar addressing to khulli kutcheri, Minister for Special Education Punjab Ch Muhammad Akhalq and officers also present
APP32-211120 SIALKOT: November 21 - SPAM for Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar addressing to khulli kutcheri, Minister for Special Education Punjab Ch Muhammad Akhalq and officers also present. APP photo by Munir Butt
APP32-211120

ALSO READ  Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar chairing the first meeting of Technical Advisory Committee on Pakistan Youth Development Index

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR