Friday, August 22, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosSP (Investigation) Syed Jamshed Ali Shah addressing a press conference, about the...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

SP (Investigation) Syed Jamshed Ali Shah addressing a press conference, about the seized 20 kilograms of ice drug worth Rs. 20 million from three smugglers by police

SP (Investigation) Syed Jamshed Ali Shah addressing a press conference, about the seized 20 kilograms of ice drug worth Rs. 20 million from three smugglers by police
APP75-210825 BAHAWALPUR: August 21 – SP (Investigation) Syed Jamshed Ali Shah addressing a press conference, about the seized 20 kilograms of ice drug worth Rs. 20 million from three smugglers by police. APP/HBR/TZD/SSH
9
- Advertisement -
SP (Investigation) Syed Jamshed Ali Shah addressing a press conference, about the seized 20 kilograms of ice drug worth Rs. 20 million from three smugglers by police
APP75-210825
BAHAWALPUR
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan