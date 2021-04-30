SMD and SDPO ensuring the closure of market at 6pm in the city regarding COVID-19 SOP's
APP41-300421 SKARDU: April 30 - SMD and SDPO ensuring the closure of market at 6pm in the city regarding COVID-19 SOP's. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri

ALSO READ  A large number of women waiting for free rations at the local factory, without following COVID-19 SOPs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR