SKARDU: September 19 – A beautiful view of Amburiq Masjid is located in Shigar Valley, in the Gilgit-Baltistan. It is one of the oldest mosques in Baltistan. The mosque was built by Sayed Ali Hamdani and is among the famous landmarks in Baltistan. A small museum has been established inside the mosque, which has been helping to create awareness of the historical significance of the site, and to instill a conversational approach among the local community towards socially significant structures. In 2005, UNESCO awarded Asia-Pacific Heritage Awards to the mosque. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri