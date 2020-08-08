PhotosNational Photos SKARDU: August 08 – President Dr Arif Hussain Alvi and Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon in a group photo with students during 3rd convocation of Baltistan University. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain August 8, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP02-08 APP02-08 ALSO READ SKARDU: August 08 - President Dr Arif Hussain Alvi distributing medals among the position holder students during 3rd convocation of Baltistan University. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain