Monday, February 16, 2026
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosSinger Sahir Ali Bagga performs at the Culture Night event at TDCP...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Singer Sahir Ali Bagga performs at the Culture Night event at TDCP 21st International Cholstan Desert Rally 2026

Singer Sahir Ali Bagga performs at the Culture Night event at TDCP 21st International Cholstan Desert Rally 2026
APP07-150226 BAHAWALPUR: February 15 - Singer Sahir Ali Bagga performs at the Culture Night event at TDCP 21st International Cholstan Desert Rally 2026. APP/IQJ/FHA
55
Singer Sahir Ali Bagga performs at the Culture Night event at TDCP 21st International Cholstan Desert Rally 2026
APP07-150226
BAHAWALPUR
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan