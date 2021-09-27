Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Muhammad Ismail Rahoo giving away cheque of Rs. 2 lac to President Press Club Zafar Abro from Municipal Corporation for Press Club

Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Muhammad Ismail Rahoo giving away cheque of Rs. 2 lac to President Press Club Zafar Abro from Municipal Corporation for Press Club
APP65-270921 LARKANA: September 27 - Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Muhammad Ismail Rahoo giving away cheque of Rs. 2 lac to President Press Club Zafar Abro from Municipal Corporation for Press Club. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar
APP65-270921 LARKANA:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR