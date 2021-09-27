PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Muhammad Ismail Rahoo giving away cheque of Rs. 2 lac to President Press Club Zafar Abro from Municipal Corporation for Press Club Mon, 27 Sep 2021, 11:26 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP65-270921 LARKANA: September 27 - Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Muhammad Ismail Rahoo giving away cheque of Rs. 2 lac to President Press Club Zafar Abro from Municipal Corporation for Press Club. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar APP65-270921 LARKANA: