Monday, February 16, 2026
Sindh Minister for local government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah addressing during Ceremony to distribute ownership certificates among slum dwellers at SRTC ground.

APP32-160226 HYDERABAD: February 16 - Sindh Minister for local government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah addressing during Ceremony to distribute ownership certificates among slum dwellers at SRTC ground. APP/AKS/TZD/FHA
HYDERABAD: February 16 – 
HYDERABAD: February 16 – Sindh Minister for local government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah addressing during Ceremony to distribute ownership certificates among slum dwellers at SRTC ground. APP/AKS/TZD/FHA
