APP61-040424 KARACHI: April 04: Sindh Minister for Local Bodies Saeed Ghani, PPP Sindh Secretary Waqar Mehdi and others offering Dua on the occasion of 45 death anniversary of former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto at People's Secretariat. APP/SDQ/ABB
KARACHI: April 04: 

