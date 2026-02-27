Sindh Minister for Information and Transport, Sharjeel Inam Memon, distributes health insurance cards to journalists during Phase-I of the Health Insurance Card distribution ceremony for working journalists, photojournalists, and cameramen, along with their families, organized by the Hyderabad Union of Journalists at the Press Club.
