PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Sindh Minister for Education & Literacy, Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Syed Sardar Ali Shah presiding over a meeting of Education Department officers at Darbar Hall DC Office Thu, 7 Oct 2021, 2:39 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP02-071021 LARKANA: October 07 - Sindh Minister for Education & Literacy, Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Syed Sardar Ali Shah presiding over a meeting of Education Department officers at Darbar Hall DC Office. APP Photo by Nadeem Akhtar APP02-071021 LARKANA