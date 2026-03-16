More

Social Media

Social Media

Sindh Governor Muhammad Nehal Hashmi addressing to the participants of Ronaq-e-Ramazan Iftari program started again at the Governor House.

Sindh Governor Muhammad Nehal Hashmi addressing to the participants of Ronaq-e-Ramazan Iftari program started again at the Governor House.
APP47-160326
KARACHI: March 16 – 
Sindh Governor Muhammad Nehal Hashmi addressing to the participants of Ronaq-e-Ramazan Iftari program started again at the Governor House.
APP45-160326
KARACHI: March 16 – Sindh Governor Muhammad Nehal Hashmi sitting with the participants of Ronaq-e-Ramazan Iftari program started again at the Governor House. APP/SDQ/FHA
Sindh Governor Muhammad Nehal Hashmi addressing to the participants of Ronaq-e-Ramazan Iftari program started again at the Governor House.
APP46-160326
KARACHI: March 16 – People waiting to break their fast in Ronaq-e-Ramazan Iftari program started again at the Governor House . APP/SDQ/FHA
What to read next...