Sindh Governor Muhammad Nehal Hashmi addressing to the participants of Ronaq-e-Ramazan Iftari program started again at the Governor House. APP47-160326KARACHI: March 16 – APP45-160326KARACHI: March 16 – Sindh Governor Muhammad Nehal Hashmi sitting with the participants of Ronaq-e-Ramazan Iftari program started again at the Governor House. APP/SDQ/FHAAPP46-160326KARACHI: March 16 – People waiting to break their fast in Ronaq-e-Ramazan Iftari program started again at the Governor House . APP/SDQ/FHA Previous Post Girls busy in shopping while trying a necklace during preparations for Eid-ul-Fitr. Next Post Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, chairing a meeting of the Committee to Monitor Petrol Prices to review petroleum stocks, global supply chain developments, and national energy preparedness at the Finance Division.