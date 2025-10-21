Tuesday, October 21, 2025
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori is addressing a press conference at the Governor House along with Federal Ministers Mohsin Naqvi and Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. Senior central leaders of MQM Pakistan Dr. Farooq Sattar and Aminul Haq are also present on the occasion.

APP76-211025 KARACHI: October 21 - Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori is addressing a press conference at the Governor House along with Federal Ministers Mohsin Naqvi and Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. Senior central leaders of MQM Pakistan Dr. Farooq Sattar and Aminul Haq are also present on the occasion.
APP76-211025
KARACHI: October 21 – 
