Friday, August 1, 2025
HomePhotosNational PhotosSindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, along with other dignitaries, cuts a mango...
PhotosNational Photos

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, along with other dignitaries, cuts a mango cake during a festival hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at a local hotel

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, along with other dignitaries, cuts a mango cake during a festival hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at a local hotel
APP44-310725 KARACHI: July 31 – Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, along with other dignitaries, cuts a mango cake during a festival hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at a local hotel. APP/AMH/TZD/SSH
41
- Advertisement -
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, along with other dignitaries, cuts a mango cake during a festival hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at a local hotel
APP44-310725
KARACHI
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan