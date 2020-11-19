Home Photos National Photos Sindh Governor Imran Ismail in a meeting with Special Assistant to PM... PhotosNational Photos Sindh Governor Imran Ismail in a meeting with Special Assistant to PM for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari in Governor House Thu, 19 Nov 2020, 11:02 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP67-191120 KARACHI: November 19 - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail in a meeting with Special Assistant to PM for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari in Governor House. APP APP67-191120 ALSO READ Sindh Governor Imran Ismail chairing a meeting of Sindh Industrial Liaison Committee. Special Assistant to PM for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari, Chairman EOBI Azar Hameed and known industrialists also attending the meeting RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sindh Governor Imran Ismail chairing a meeting of Sindh Industrial Liaison Committee. Special Assistant to PM for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari, Chairman EOBI Azar... KARACHI: November 09 Consul General of Turkey, Tolga Usak calls on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House. APP KARACHI: November 09 A delegation of Pakistan Fisheries Exporters Associations calls on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House. APP