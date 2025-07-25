Saturday, July 26, 2025
APP58-250725 JAMSHORO: July 25 - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah speaks at the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed Mother and Child Health Centre, supported by JAICA, at Liaquat University Jamshoro. APP/ABB/SSH
