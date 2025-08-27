Wednesday, August 27, 2025
HomePhotosNational PhotosSindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presides over a meeting to...
PhotosNational Photos

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presides over a meeting to review flood preparedness across the province at CM House

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presides over a meeting to review flood preparedness across the province at CM House
APP60-270825 KARACHI: August 27 - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presides over a meeting to review flood preparedness across the province at CM House. APP/ABB
1
- Advertisement -
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presides over a meeting to review flood preparedness across the province at CM House
APP60-270825
KARACHI
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presides over a meeting to review flood preparedness across the province at CM House
APP61-270825
KARACHI
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan