Thursday, August 21, 2025
HomePhotosNational PhotosSindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah meets with U.S. Consul General...
PhotosNational Photos

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah meets with U.S. Consul General Scott Urbom who paid him a farewell visit at the Chief Minister’s House

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah meets with U.S. Consul General Scott Urbom who paid him a farewell visit at the Chief Minister’s House
APP77-210825 KARACHI: August 21 – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah meets with U.S. Consul General Scott Urbom who paid him a farewell visit at the Chief Minister’s House. APP/TZD/SSH
4
- Advertisement -
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah meets with U.S. Consul General Scott Urbom who paid him a farewell visit at the Chief Minister’s House
APP77-210825
KARACHI
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan