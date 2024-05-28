Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah meets PPP MPAs – Arbab Lutfullah, Arbab Amir Amanullah and Taj Muhammad Mallah at CM Chamber, Provincial Assembly.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah meets PPP MPAs - Arbab Lutfullah, Arbab Amir Amanullah and Taj Muhammad Mallah at CM Chamber, Provincial Assembly.
APP63-270524 KARACHI: May 27 - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah meets PPP MPAs - Arbab Lutfullah, Arbab Amir Amanullah and Taj Muhammad Mallah at CM Chamber, Provincial Assembly.
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah meets PPP MPAs - Arbab Lutfullah, Arbab Amir Amanullah and Taj Muhammad Mallah at CM Chamber, Provincial Assembly.
APP63-270524
KARACHI: May 27 –
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah meets PPP MPAs - Arbab Lutfullah, Arbab Amir Amanullah and Taj Muhammad Mallah at CM Chamber, Provincial Assembly.
APP62-270524
KARACHI: May 27 – Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, meets MNA (NA-229, Malir-I) Jam Abdul Karim Bijar at CM Chamber, Provincial Assembly.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services