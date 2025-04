- Advertisement -

APP52-210425

KARACHI: April 21 – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches the Polio Eradication Campaign (April 21-27) by administering polio drops to children at the CM House. Minister of Health Dr. Azra Fazal, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, and others are present on the occasion. APP/TZD/FHA