Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah is unveiling a plaque to inauguration ceremony of new OPD block & new female ward at Sir Cowasji Jahangir Institute of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences

APP17-171222 HYDERABAD: December 17 - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah is unveiling a plaque to inauguration ceremony of new OPD block & new female ward at Sir Cowasji Jahangir Institute of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences. APP/FHN/ABB/FHA
APP17-171222 HYDERABAD

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah addressing during inauguration ceremony of new OPD block & new female ward at Sir Cowasji Jahangir Institute of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti talking to media persons after drugs burning ceremony organized by ANF Sindh region

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti addressing drugs burning ceremony organized by ANF Sindh region

Adviser to the Prime Minister on National Heritage and Culture Division, Engr. Amir Muqam taking round of displayed frames at Special Quran Exhibition at PNCA

President of Tajikistan, H.E Emomali Rahmon inspects Guard of Honor at Prime Minister House

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq chairing the meeting of National Coordination Committee on Foreign Funded Projects (NCC-FFP) at Ministry of Economic Affairs

Puppet show being performed during Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah Birthday Ceremony at Pakistan National Council of the Arts

Federal Minister for Interior, Rana Sana Ullah Khan along with Additional IG Counter Terrorism Punjab, Imran Mehmood addressing a press conference on Johar Town incident

Children performing during the inaugural ceremony of Inter Constituency Games 2022 at Temas Khan Stadium

Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain met with a delegation of the Oxford Pakistan Programme. Chairman HEC Mukhtar Ahmed, AS Waseem Chaudhry also attended the meeting

Amir Ramzan Country Head of British Council in Pakistan called upon Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain

